BCPL Railway Infrastructure secures order from Railway Vikas Nigam

BCPL Railway Infrastructure has received a LOA from Railway Vikas Nigam.
This LOA has been received for deployment of 25KV OHE Gang to complete the residual overhead (OHE) adjustment works and provision of bonding/earthing work and safety related works in section Sreerampur Assam - Fakiragram of NF Railway.
It is expected to be executed over a period of 45 days. The recent order adds to the strong orderbook position for the Company of around Rs. 165 crore.
