BEML starts manufacturing medical oxygen plant at its KGF Complex

BEML has successfully started manufacturing 960 LPM Medical Oxygen Plants at its KGF complex in record time under a ToT agreement with M/s.

Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bengaluru under DRDO.

The first set of Medical Oxygen Plant has been rolled out and is being delivered to Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences, Koppal. BEML has received orders for 100 nos. from M/s DEBEL in May 21, under 'PM Cares' fund and the same is expected to be supplied by end July 2021.

In co-ordination with District Level Medical Authorities, BEML is also establishing a 960 LPM Capacity Medical Oxygen Plant in one of the designated hospitals in Karnataka, under CSR.

