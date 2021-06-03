HCL Technologies recognized as Leader in Edelweiss ESG Scorecard & Ratings

HCL Technologies, (HCL) has been recognized as the leader in the Edelweiss ESG Scorecard & Ratings and received the highest overall score among India's Top NSE 100 companies.

HCL was recognized for its best practices and effective integration of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) programs throughout its operations, reflecting HCL's continued efforts and commitment toward sustainability and ESG.

The framework assessed all NSE 100 companies on 40 key metrics spread across ESG and overall, HCL received an Edelweiss ESG score of 91.9 out of 100.

