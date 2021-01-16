BEML unveils driverless metro car for MMRDA

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday (15 January 2021) unveiled driverless metro car for Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) at a function held at BEML's Bangalore Complex.

At the same function, Rajnath Singh, also virtually launched the Aerospace Assembly Hangar, situated within BEML's Bangalore complex, and unveiled first indigenously manufactured Tatra Cabin by BEML.

The driverless metro trains are being manufactured at BEML's Bangalore complex. The cars will operate on 25 kV AC traction power and equipped with CCTV surveillance and will have the provision to carry passenger bicycles in the coaches. The cars are made up of stainless‐steel body with a capacity of carrying 2280 passengers in 6 cars Metro train‐set.

BEML bagged a total order of 576 cars for MMRDA's MRS1 project, the largest order ever. The supply is scheduled progressively upto January 2024.

BEML's order book position looks healthy at over Rs 12,000 crore. With the government's push for 'Atmanirbharta' it may grow further, the company said.

On a consolidated basis, BEML posted a net profit of Rs 17.22 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against net loss of Rs 27.20 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales stood at Rs 663.72 crore in Q2 FY21, falling 3.4% from Rs 687.11 crore in Q2 FY20.

BEML is a multi-technology schedule 'A' company under the Ministry of Defence. The company operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As on 31 December 2020, the government held 54.03% stake in BEML.

Shares of BEML fell 1.78% to Rs 945.30 on Friday (15 January 2021). The scrip has surged 155.76% from its 52-week low of Rs 369.60 hit on 24 March 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)