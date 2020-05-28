Waterbase reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.35% to Rs 47.40 croreNet loss of Waterbase reported to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.35% to Rs 47.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 39.90% to Rs 18.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.78% to Rs 322.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 365.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales47.4051.16 -7 322.43365.48 -12 OPM %-3.616.25 -10.0114.05 - PBDT-1.733.92 PL 32.0354.26 -41 PBT-3.392.18 PL 24.8947.33 -47 NP-2.501.45 PL 18.5430.85 -40
