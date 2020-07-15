Benchmarks come off day's high

The benchmark indices sharply came off the day's high in mid-afternoon trade. At 13:22 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 482.87 points or 1.34% at 36,515.93. The Nifty 50 index added 132.25 points or 1.25% at 10,739.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.18% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.63%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1326 shares rose and 1219 shares fell. A total of 143 shares were unchanged. In Nifty 50 index, 33 stocks advanced while 17 stocks declined.

RIL AGM:

Index major Reliance Industries (RIL) was up 1.28% to Rs 1941.15 as the company's 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) is currently ongoing. It jumped as much as 3.2% to hit record high of Rs 1978.50.

At the AGM, the company's chairman, Mukesh Ambani, said that Google would invest Rs. 33,737 crore for a 7.73% equity stake in Jio Platforms.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.84% to 6,974.25. The index had lost 2.38% in yesterday's session.

TVS Motor Company (up 3.27%), Apollo Tyres (up 2.44%), Hero MotoCorp (up 2.31%), Motherson Sumi Systems (up 1.76%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.83%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.43%), Exide Industries (up 1.37%), Bharat Forge (up 0.85%) and Maruti Suzuki (up 0.82%) advanced.

Amara Raja Batteries (down 1.87%), Eicher Motors (down 1.27%), Tata Motors (down 1.19%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.79%), MRF (down 0.63%) and Bosch (down 0.35%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Steel Strips Wheel (SSWL) rose 0.64% to Rs 438.

The company has bagged new orders for mobile home market from USA. The order comprises of almost 8,200 steel wheels to be executed in August from the company's Chennai plant. The revenue thus generated would be a total of $71,000.

Oberoi Realty shed 0.20% to Rs 367.90. The realtor's consolidated net profit slumped 81.54% to Rs 28.07 crore on 80.43% drop in net sales to Rs 118.02 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Cadila Healthcare gained 0.47% to Rs 355.30 after the company said that it has started human studies for its potential coronavirus vaccine. ZyCoV-D, the company's plasmid DNA vaccine, was found to be safe, immunogenic and well-tolerated in the pre-clinical toxicity studies, Zydus said in an exchange filing. In the human trials, Zydus will enroll over 1,000 subjects across multiple clinical study sites in the country.

In a separate announcement today, the company said that Zydus Cadila received final approval from the USFDA to market Betamethasone Dipropionate Ointment USP, 0.05%. The ointment is used to treat a variety of skin conditions (e.g., eczema, dermatitis, allergies, rash).

Numbers to Track:

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 5.815% compared with previous closing of 5.825% in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee edged lower to 75.15 compared with its previous closing 75.42.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2020 settlement rose 57 cents to $43.47 a barrel. The contract gained 0.42% or 18 cents to end at $42.9 in the previous trading session .

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2020 settlement fell 0.05% to Rs 49,234.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)