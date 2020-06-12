Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 2.92%

Nifty Auto index ended up 2.92% at 6559.4 today. The index has gained 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose 7.14%, Hero MotoCorp Ltd jumped 3.98% and TVS Motor Company Ltd added 3.96%.

The Nifty Auto index has fallen 19.00% over last one year compared to the 16.29% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Infrastructure index gained 1.56% and Nifty IT index has slid 1.48% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.72% to close at 9972.9 while the SENSEX increased 0.72% to close at 33780.89 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)