Benchmarks near day's high; auto stocks decline for second day

The key equity indices were currently trading near the day's high in mid afternoon trade. The Nifty was trading a tad below the 15,950 mark. Auto stocks were under pressure.

At 14:22 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 332.07 points or 0.63% to 53,236.12. The Nifty 50 index added 89.65 points or 0.57% to 15,943.60.

The Nifty hit a record high of 15,952.35 and the Sensex hit a record high of 53,266.12 in mid afternoon trade.

The broader market, however, underperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.37%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.46%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1676 shares rose and 1482 shares fell. A total of 138 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index slipped 0.28% to 10,438.30. The stock has added 0.57% in two sessions.

Eicher Motors (down 1.22%), TVS Motor Company (down 0.52%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.48%), Hero MotoCorp (down 0.33%), Maruti Suzuki (down 0.24%), Bharat Forge (down 0.16%) and Bajaj Auto (down 0.12%) declined while Ashok Leyland (up 0.86%) and Tata Motors (up 0.57%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Rattanindia Enterprises was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 50.30 after the company witnessed massive jump in electric bikes sales. The company said that it saw another round of massive electrifying sales with its electric bikes getting sold out within minutes of opening online sales. Previously Revolt had opened sales on 18 June with the company having to close the booking in 2 hours. This time the bookings were closed out within minutes of launching sales on Revolt website.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial rose 1.31% to Rs 698.60. The company said that CRISIL Ratings has assigned its 'CRISIL A/Stable' rating to the long-term bank facility of the company worth Rs 3500 crore.

Separately, Spandana Sphoorty said that its board will meet on Saturday, 17 July 2021, to consider and approve, the issue and offer of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Rossari Biotech rose 0.42% to Rs 1170. The company said that ICRA had assigned a rating of '[ICRA]AA- (Stable)' on the fund-based working capital facilities and unallocated limit of the company cumulatively worth Rs 156.39 crore. The ratings agency has assigned '[ICRA]A1+' rating on the non-fund based limit of the company worth Rs 23.61 crore.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 74.535 compared with its previous closing of 74.59.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2021 settlement added 0.32% to Rs 48,452.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.14% to 92.28.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 6.115% from its previous close of 6.109%.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2021 settlement shed 59 cents to $74.17 a barrel. The contract had lost $1.73 or 2.37% to settle at $74.76 in the previous trading session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)