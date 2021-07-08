Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 207.26 points or 0.88% at 23331.07 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (down 2.92%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.31%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 1.36%),Bosch Ltd (down 1.26%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.69%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.55%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.36%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.3%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.29%), and MRF Ltd (down 0.18%).

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.89%), Cummins India Ltd (up 0.32%), and Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.14%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 333.08 or 0.63% at 52721.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 111.6 points or 0.7% at 15768.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 25.4 points or 0.1% at 25823.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 18.35 points or 0.23% at 7972.42.

On BSE,1544 shares were trading in green, 1555 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

