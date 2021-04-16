Benchmarks trade almost flat; pharma shares advance

Key equity indices sharply pared gains and traded near the flat line in early afternoon trade. Pharma shares advanced for the third day. The Nifty slipped below the 14,650 mark.
At 12:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 74.86 points or 0.15% to 48,878.54. The Nifty 50 index added 55.90 points or 0.38% to 14,637.35.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.25% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 1.23%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1744 shares rose and 948 shares fell. A total of 143 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.99% to 20.68. The Nifty 29 April 2021 futures were trading at 14,660.05, at a premium of 22.7 points as compared with the spot at 14,637.35.
The Nifty option chain for 29 April 2021 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 24.8 lakh contracts at the 15,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 38.6 lakh contracts was seen at 14,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index rose 0.67% to 13,074.30, extending gains for second day. The index has added 2.08% in two sessions.
Aurobindo Pharma (up 2.58%), Cadila Healthcare (up 2%), Cipla (up 0.78%), Dr. Reddy's Labs (up 0.76%), Biocon (up 0.54%), Lupin (up 0.39%), Sun Pharma (up 0.28%) and Alkem Laboratories (up 0.28%) advanced.
Economy:
India's merchandise exports rose 60.3% at $34.5 billion in March as compared to the same month last year, while country's imports jumped 54% to $48.4 billion, Ministry of Commerce & Industry data showed.
During the 2020-21 financial year, India's overall Merchandise and Services exports dipped 6.6% to $493.2 billion over the same period last year. Overall imports in April-March 2020-21 declined 16.5% to $505.9 billion.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU