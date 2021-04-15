Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 249.48 points or 1.11% at 22649.3 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 5.62%), Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 4.02%),Cipla Ltd (up 3.73%),Indoco Remedies Ltd (up 3.14%),Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cadila Healthcare Ltd (up 2.61%), Fermenta Biotech Ltd (up 2.23%), Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (up 2.11%), Sequent Scientific Ltd (up 2.03%), and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (up 1.85%).

On the other hand, Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 4.9%), Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (down 3.58%), and Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 2.78%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 214.47 or 0.44% at 48329.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 45.55 points or 0.31% at 14459.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 104.31 points or 0.5% at 20701.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 25.93 points or 0.38% at 6776.42.

On BSE,843 shares were trading in green, 1344 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)