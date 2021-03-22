Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 229.12 points or 1.12% at 20774.27 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Wockhardt Ltd (up 7.34%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 4.73%),Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (up 4.18%),Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 4.11%),Vimta Labs Ltd (up 3.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 3.22%), Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 2.73%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.73%), Shalby Ltd (up 2.61%), and Cipla Ltd (up 2.39%).

On the other hand, Gland Pharma Ltd (down 1.88%), Abbott India Ltd (down 1.49%), and Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 1.13%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 57.7 or 0.12% at 49800.54.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.4 points or 0.02% at 14740.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 198.64 points or 0.97% at 20669.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.85 points or 0.68% at 6830.4.

On BSE,1425 shares were trading in green, 833 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

