Sensex jumps 406 pts, Nifty above 15,800 mark

The key equity indices further extended gains and hit fresh intraday high in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty was trading above the 15,800 mark. Private banks shares advanced while IT shares declined for the third consecutive session.

At 14:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 406.32 points or 0.78% to 52,779.01. The Nifty 50 index added 115.45 points or 0.74% to 15,808.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.01% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.35%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1852 shares rose and 1334 shares fell. A total of 124 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 18,72,44,854 with 40,38,964 deaths. India reported 4,32,778 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 4,10,784 deaths while 3,00,63,720 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

India reported 31,443 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. The number new cases is lowest in 118 days. With 2,020 fatalities in last 24 hours, India's death toll reached 4,10,784, said the Union health and family welfare ministry data on Tuesday. This is the 35th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index slipped 0.31% to 28,445.25, extending decline for third day. The index has lost 1.06% in three sessions.

HCL Tech (down 1.23%), Coforge (down 1.15%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.69%), Mphasis (down 0.64%), MindTree (down 0.50%), Wipro (down 0.48%), Infosys (down 0.31%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech (down 0.17%) and TCS (down 0.09%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 74.505 compared with its previous closing of 74.585.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2021 settlement added 0.07% to Rs 47,807.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.06% to 92.31.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 6.103% from its previous close of 6.220%.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2021 settlement added 59 cents to $75.75 a barrel. The contract had gained 39 cents or 0.52% to settle at $75.16 in the previous trading session.

