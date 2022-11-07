Bank of Baroda Surges 8.79%, S&P BSE PSU index Gains 1.99%

Bank of Baroda has added 16.27% over last one month compared to 10.21% gain in S&P BSE PSU index and 5.51% rise in the SENSEX

Bank of Baroda gained 8.79% today to trade at Rs 157.25. The S&P BSE PSU index is up 1.99% to quote at 9869.58. The index is up 10.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Punjab & Sind Bank increased 5.65% and State Bank of India added 4.38% on the day. The S&P BSE PSU index went up 10.87 % over last one year compared to the 2.21% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bank of Baroda has added 16.27% over last one month compared to 10.21% gain in S&P BSE PSU index and 5.51% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 26.67 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15.58 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 159 on 07 Nov 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 77 on 27 Dec 2021.

