HDFC Life receives approval for change in promoter of sponsor to HDFC Bank

HDFC Life Insurance Company (Sponsor for HDFC Pension Management Company) due to the proposed composite scheme of amalgamation i.e. change in promoter of Sponsor from Housing Development Finance Corporation to HDFC Bank, in terms of Regulations 12(j) of the PFRDA (Pension Fund) Regulations, 2015 including subsequent amendments thereto.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU