Bank of Baroda Slips 1.88%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Shed 1.17%

Bank of Baroda fell 1.88% today to trade at Rs 135.8. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 1.17% to quote at 45895.13. The index is up 2.72 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IndusInd Bank Ltd decreased 1.87% and Bandhan Bank Ltd lost 1.74% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 6.06 % over last one year compared to the 1.95% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13.27 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 143.4 on 19 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 77 on 27 Dec 2021.

