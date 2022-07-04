HDFC Bank - HDFC merger receives go-ahead from stock exchanges

HDFC Bank has received observation letter with 'no adverse observations' from BSE and observation letter with 'no objection' from the National Stock Exchange of India, both dated 02 July 2022 in relation to the proposed composite scheme of amalgamation for the amalgamation of: (i) HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), with and into HDFC and (ii) HDFC with and into HDFC Bank.

The Scheme remains subject to various statutory and regulatory approvals inter alia including approvals from the Reserve Bank of India, Competition Commission of India, the National Company Law Tribunal and the respective shareholders and creditors of the companies involved in the Scheme, as may be required.

