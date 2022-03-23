BEPL surges after MP pollution control board OKs Rubber Graft plant expansion

Bhansali Engineering Polymers (BEPL) advanced 5.23% to Rs 137.90 on BSE after the company received approval from the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board for expansion for expansion of high rubber graft from 15,000 TPA to 50,000 TPA.

The company said it received nod for its Satnoor Plant located at Bhansali Nagar, Taluka Sausar, Chhindwara District in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier in September 2021, the company received environmental clearance from the Impact Assessment Division of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change under the provisions of the EIA Notification, 2006.

On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 98,354 shares in the past two weeks.

BEPL is the the lowest cost producer of ABS in India. Its customers include leading companies dealing in automobiles, home appliances, electronics, health care & kitchenware.

The company posted a 44.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 75.71 crore on a 17% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 341.52 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

