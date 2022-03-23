BEPL surges after MP pollution control board OKs Rubber Graft plant expansion

-
ALSO READ
Shyam Metalics announces capacity expansion in steel products
Government Notifies Guidelines For Extended Producers Responsibility On Plastic Packaging
Tata Power Co. gains after subsidiary, PPGCL inks MoU deal with ZaaK Technologies GmbH
Thermax bags order for two FGD systems worth Rs 545 crore
Thermax climbs on securing order worth Rs 830 cr
-
Bhansali Engineering Polymers (BEPL) advanced 5.23% to Rs 137.90 on BSE after the company received approval from the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board for expansion for expansion of high rubber graft from 15,000 TPA to 50,000 TPA.The company said it received nod for its Satnoor Plant located at Bhansali Nagar, Taluka Sausar, Chhindwara District in the state of Madhya Pradesh.
Earlier in September 2021, the company received environmental clearance from the Impact Assessment Division of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change under the provisions of the EIA Notification, 2006.
On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 98,354 shares in the past two weeks.
BEPL is the the lowest cost producer of ABS in India. Its customers include leading companies dealing in automobiles, home appliances, electronics, health care & kitchenware.
The company posted a 44.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 75.71 crore on a 17% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 341.52 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU