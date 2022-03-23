Volumes soar at Macrotech Developers Ltd counter

Macrotech Developers Ltd recorded volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 11.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14760 shares

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 March 2022.

Macrotech Developers Ltd recorded volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 11.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14760 shares. The stock gained 0.10% to Rs.1,066.35. Volumes stood at 21981 shares in the last session.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd clocked volume of 57.17 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.38% to Rs.80.05. Volumes stood at 84.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 4167 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1884 shares. The stock rose 2.32% to Rs.3,633.35. Volumes stood at 2808 shares in the last session.

Adani Power Ltd witnessed volume of 41.44 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.14 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.35% to Rs.132.85. Volumes stood at 11.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 1.33 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 67064 shares. The stock lost 0.25% to Rs.952.40. Volumes stood at 87104 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)