HCL Tech, NEORIS sign agreement to offer integrated IT services

The IT company on Tuesday announced that it signed a collaborative agreement with NEROIS for co-creating solutions for digital companies.HCL said the agreement will bring unique capabilities to clients in global markets, including the ability to increase application usage time, business management operations and integrated IT services companies.
As part of the agreement, both companies will be able to expand their operations and access new markets, making them better positioned to explore global markets. NEORIS, with more than 20 years of experience and global presence including operations in Latin America, will strengthen HCL's presence in territories like Mexico and South America which offer great opportunities for commercial development. With operations in 52 countries, HCL Technologies will aid NEORIS in expanding its business internationally, primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Ajay Bahl, corporate vice president of HCL Technologies said, "We are delighted to offer this unique program to our clients in Latin America who are seeking ways to optimize their teams through best-in-class technology solutions. Our collaboration will also contribute to our continuous effort to build a great talent pool in Mexico to deliver industry-best service and capabilities to our customers."
HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). The IT major reported 5.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,442 crore and revenue increased by 8.1% to Rs 22,331 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22.
Shares of HCL Tech were trading 0.47% higher at Rs 1,182.65 on BSE in morning trade.
