Berger Paints appoints Kaushik Ghosh as CFO with immediate effect

Berger Paints India said that the board today has approved the appointment of Kaushik Ghosh as the vice president & chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company with immediate effect.

Concurrently, the board has noted the resignation of Vikash Sarda as the chief financial officer (key managerial personnel) of the company.

Kaushik Ghosh has a track record of over two decades, implementing high-impact growth strategies, robust internal controls, and efficient reporting systems. He has demonstrated success in evaluating, implementing and minimise s1reamlining financial and accounting policies, procedures, and controls to drive efficiencies, costs, reduce potential risks and maintain local and international regulatory compliance.

He had started his career with McNally Bharat Engineering Company Limited as assistant manager. He joined Berger Paints India Limited in June 2000 as assistant manager - internal audit. During his twenty-two plus years long stint with Berger, he has worked in various capacities. At present he is designated assistant vice president -finance & accounts.

Berger Paints India is engaged in retail, decorative and industrial painting solutions.

The company's consolidated net profit remained flat in Q2 FY23 at Rs 219.51 crore. The paint maker had recorded a net profit of Rs 219.21 crore in the same period last year. Total income from operations jumped by 20% YoY to Rs 2,670.92 crore during the period under review.

The scrip was down 0.01% to currently trade at Rs 561.20 on the BSE.

