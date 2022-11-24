Mcnally Sayaji Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.09% to Rs 42.16 croreNet loss of Mcnally Sayaji Engineering reported to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.09% to Rs 42.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales42.1645.87 -8 OPM %0.058.37 -PBDT-0.213.33 PL PBT-1.811.71 PL NP-1.811.71 PL
