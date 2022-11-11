Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 0.23% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Saianand Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 20.04% to Rs 2670.92 crore

Net profit of Berger Paints India rose 0.23% to Rs 219.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 218.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.04% to Rs 2670.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2225.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2670.922225.01 20 OPM %13.6315.91 -PBDT355.47354.28 0 PBT293.00298.39 -2 NP219.36218.85 0

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:32 IST

