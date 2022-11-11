Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 0.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.04% to Rs 2670.92 crore

Net profit of Berger Paints India rose 0.23% to Rs 219.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 218.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.04% to Rs 2670.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2225.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2670.922225.0113.6315.91355.47354.28293.00298.39219.36218.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)