Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 0.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.04% to Rs 2670.92 croreNet profit of Berger Paints India rose 0.23% to Rs 219.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 218.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.04% to Rs 2670.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2225.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2670.922225.01 20 OPM %13.6315.91 -PBDT355.47354.28 0 PBT293.00298.39 -2 NP219.36218.85 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU