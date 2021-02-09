Berger Paints Q3 PAT jumps 51% YoY to Rs 275 cr

On a consolidated basis, Berger Paints India reported a 51.2% jump in net profit to Rs 274.98 crore on 25% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,118.2 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.Profit before tax jumped 50.6% to Rs 369.86 crore in Q3 FY21 as against Rs 245.58 crore in Q3 FY20. Total tax expense jumped 49% to Rs 94.88 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
EBIDTA (excluding other income) for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 came at Rs 415 crore, registering a growth of 40.1% from Rs 296.30 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2019.
Shares of Berger Paints rose 2.05% to Rs 768 on BSE. Berger Paints India is engaged in retail, decorative and industrial painting solutions.
