Beryl Drugs reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 156.29% to Rs 8.15 croreNet profit of Beryl Drugs reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 156.29% to Rs 8.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.153.18 156 OPM %8.717.86 -PBDT0.590.13 354 PBT0.37-0.14 LP NP0.14-0.10 LP
