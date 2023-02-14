JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit rises 692.42% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

K&R Rail Engineering standalone net profit rises 1085.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 25.51% to Rs 58.87 crore

Net profit of K&R Rail Engineering rose 1085.71% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.51% to Rs 58.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales58.8779.03 -26 OPM %6.011.10 -PBDT3.140.67 369 PBT2.310.23 904 NP1.660.14 1086

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU