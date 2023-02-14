K&R Rail Engineering standalone net profit rises 1085.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.51% to Rs 58.87 crore

Net profit of K&R Rail Engineering rose 1085.71% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.51% to Rs 58.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.58.8779.036.011.103.140.672.310.231.660.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)