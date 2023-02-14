Conart Engineers standalone net profit rises 14.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.88% to Rs 8.01 crore

Net profit of Conart Engineers rose 14.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.88% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.019.0910.616.930.890.760.760.640.570.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)