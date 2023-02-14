Conart Engineers standalone net profit rises 14.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.88% to Rs 8.01 croreNet profit of Conart Engineers rose 14.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.88% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.019.09 -12 OPM %10.616.93 -PBDT0.890.76 17 PBT0.760.64 19 NP0.570.50 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU