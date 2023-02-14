Conart Engineers standalone net profit rises 14.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 11.88% to Rs 8.01 crore

Net profit of Conart Engineers rose 14.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.88% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.019.09 -12 OPM %10.616.93 -PBDT0.890.76 17 PBT0.760.64 19 NP0.570.50 14

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:41 IST

