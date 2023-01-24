Betex India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.52% to Rs 16.73 crore

Net profit of Betex India reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 16.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.16.7316.482.690.670.390.120.21-0.030.180

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)