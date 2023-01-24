Betex India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.52% to Rs 16.73 croreNet profit of Betex India reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 16.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.7316.48 2 OPM %2.690.67 -PBDT0.390.12 225 PBT0.21-0.03 LP NP0.180 0
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
