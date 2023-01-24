PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 42.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.14% to Rs 1796.51 crore

Net profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 42.81% to Rs 269.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 188.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.14% to Rs 1796.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1495.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1796.511495.3876.5884.44379.48266.86366.88253.73269.13188.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)