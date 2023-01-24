PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 42.81% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 20.14% to Rs 1796.51 croreNet profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 42.81% to Rs 269.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 188.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.14% to Rs 1796.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1495.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1796.511495.38 20 OPM %76.5884.44 -PBDT379.48266.86 42 PBT366.88253.73 45 NP269.13188.45 43
