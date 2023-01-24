Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 98.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.54% to Rs 388.82 crore

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company rose 98.92% to Rs 62.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 43.54% to Rs 388.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 270.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.388.82270.8722.7719.3391.0249.1578.9037.1062.7431.54

