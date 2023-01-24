JUST IN
Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 98.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.54% to Rs 388.82 crore

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company rose 98.92% to Rs 62.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 43.54% to Rs 388.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 270.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales388.82270.87 44 OPM %22.7719.33 -PBDT91.0249.15 85 PBT78.9037.10 113 NP62.7431.54 99

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 15:47 IST

