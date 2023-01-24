Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 98.92% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 82.33% in the September 2022 quarter
Eimco Elecon (India) consolidated net profit rises 388.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Eimco Elecon (India) consolidated net profit rises 158.42% in the December 2022 quarter
Technology Advancement is the way ahead for Elecon Engineering as it charters its formidable growth
The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit rises 129.04% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 43.54% to Rs 388.82 croreNet profit of Elecon Engineering Company rose 98.92% to Rs 62.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 43.54% to Rs 388.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 270.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales388.82270.87 44 OPM %22.7719.33 -PBDT91.0249.15 85 PBT78.9037.10 113 NP62.7431.54 99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU