Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 23.90% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.61% to Rs 684.96 crore

Net profit of Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 23.90% to Rs 107.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.61% to Rs 684.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 494.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.684.96494.1527.1826.42184.32132.26137.3496.58107.1086.44

