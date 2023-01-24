Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 23.90% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 38.61% to Rs 684.96 crore

Net profit of Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 23.90% to Rs 107.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.61% to Rs 684.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 494.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales684.96494.15 39 OPM %27.1826.42 -PBDT184.32132.26 39 PBT137.3496.58 42 NP107.1086.44 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

