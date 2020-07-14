BF Utilities hits the roof after R Damani acquires stake

BF Utilities hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 220.95 after billionaire investor and DMart founder, Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani, acquired 1.30% stake in the Kalyani Group-owned company during April-June 2020 quarter.

As per the latest shareholding pattern, Radhakishan Damani has acquired 1.3% equity stake, or 4.91 lakh equity shares, in Kalyani group company as of 30 June 2020.

Meanwhile, BF Utilities on Monday (13 July) announced that it has suspended operations at its Pune office from 14 July 2020 till further notice, to comply with the lockdown order issued by Pune Municipal Corporation.

On a standalone basis, BF Utilities reported net profit of Rs 72 lakh in Q4 March 2020 compared with net loss of Rs 1.01 crore in Q4 March 2019. Net sales surged 61.2% to Rs 3.45 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

BF Utilities, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of integrated infrastructure development in the cities of Bangalore and Mysore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)