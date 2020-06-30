BF Investment standalone net profit rises 130.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 95.54% to Rs 28.92 crore

Net profit of BF Investment rose 130.67% to Rs 25.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 95.54% to Rs 28.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.22% to Rs 58.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 46.91% to Rs 71.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

