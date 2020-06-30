BF Investment standalone net profit rises 130.67% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 95.54% to Rs 28.92 croreNet profit of BF Investment rose 130.67% to Rs 25.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 95.54% to Rs 28.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.22% to Rs 58.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 46.91% to Rs 71.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales28.9214.79 96 71.8448.90 47 OPM %91.2987.42 -91.7591.02 - PBDT26.4112.94 104 65.8746.13 43 PBT26.2212.91 103 65.1146.01 42 NP25.6511.12 131 58.5143.27 35
