BF Utilities Ltd Spurts 5.67%

BF Utilities Ltd rose 5.67% today to trade at Rs 530.8. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 0.33% to quote at 2490.04. The index is down 0.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd increased 4.35% and Rattanindia Power Ltd added 3.54% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 66.52 % over last one year compared to the 42.29% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

BF Utilities Ltd has added 13.36% over last one month compared to 0.46% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.63% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 33394 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 538 on 25 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 196.2 on 10 Jul 2020.

