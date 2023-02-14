BGR Energy Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 58.92 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.70% to Rs 246.17 crore

Net Loss of BGR Energy Systems reported to Rs 58.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 59.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.70% to Rs 246.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 250.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.246.17250.435.701.03-72.33-72.04-76.27-78.10-58.92-59.38

