Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.31% to Rs 5.92 croreNet Loss of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reported to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.31% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.19% to Rs 22.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.9213.55 -56 22.6645.49 -50 OPM %-26.35-24.65 --15.23-0.59 - PBDT-1.16-3.46 66 -3.84-0.54 -611 PBT-1.83-4.22 57 -6.52-3.62 -80 NP-1.82-4.05 55 -6.49-3.52 -84
