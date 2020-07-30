JUST IN
Nova Iron & Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1647.62% to Rs 3.67 crore

Net loss of Nova Iron & Steel reported to Rs 10.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1647.62% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 52.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1346.26% to Rs 52.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.670.21 1648 52.213.61 1346 OPM %-222.89-57.14 --71.06-103.05 - PBDT-6.030.72 PL -34.09-2.06 -1555 PBT0.720.49 47 -41.42-2.97 -1295 NP-10.094.15 PL -52.230.62 PL

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 08:26 IST

