FCS Software Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.81 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.89% to Rs 9.32 croreNet Loss of FCS Software Solutions reported to Rs 15.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 116.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.89% to Rs 9.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 23.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 164.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.60% to Rs 37.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.3211.49 -19 37.3340.40 -8 OPM %-77.7915.93 --6.0511.93 - PBDT-7.342.12 PL -1.736.02 PL PBT-12.52-116.31 89 -19.93-163.47 88 NP-15.81-116.38 86 -23.80-164.28 86
