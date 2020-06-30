Bharat Dynamics declares strong Q4 result

Bharat Dynamics reported 149.51% surge in net profit to Rs 309.72 crore on 57.17% rise in total income to Rs 1,467.75 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 29 June 2020. Shares of Bharat Dynamics settled 3.91% higher at Rs 301.55 yesterday.

The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.55 per share for the year ended 31.03.2020.

Bharat Dynamics said that the COVID-19 pandemic is globally inflicting high economic and human costs causing slow down of economic activity. Specific to the company, it did not have any significant impact on the sales and operations of the company for the financial year 2019-20.

Bharat Dynamics manufactures defense equipment. The company offers ammunitions, counter measures dispensing, infra red interference indicators, and missile systems. It serves military and aerospace industries in India.

