Omaxe Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bharat Forge Ltd, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd, Equitas Holdings Ltd and Ashok Leyland Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 June 2020.

Bharat Forge Ltd, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd, Equitas Holdings Ltd and Ashok Leyland Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 June 2020.

Omaxe Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 176.45 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Forge Ltd lost 10.39% to Rs 316. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd tumbled 7.69% to Rs 53.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85928 shares in the past one month.

Equitas Holdings Ltd shed 7.41% to Rs 51.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ashok Leyland Ltd plummeted 7.16% to Rs 48.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)