Rupa & Company drops after dismal Q4 numbers

Rupa & Company skid 6.89% to Rs 175.10 after consolidated net loss stood at Rs 4.28 crore in Q4 March 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 27.44 crore in Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated net sales slumped 55.4% to Rs 178.82 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 96.9% to Rs 1.37 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against Rs 44.48 crore in Q4 March 2019. Current tax expense dropped 89.6% to Rs 1.91 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against Rs 18.28 crore in Q4 March 2019. The result was announced after trading hours on Friday, 26 June 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely disrupted regular business operations due to lockdowns and other emergency measures. As a result, the volumes for the month of March 2020 has been impacted.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year 2019-2020.

Rupa & Company is a leading undergarments manufacturer and a leading hosiery and knitwear company in India.

