Banswara Syntex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

BLS International Services Ltd, Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd and TPL Plastech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 June 2020.

Banswara Syntex Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 79.7 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16581 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4898 shares in the past one month.

BLS International Services Ltd lost 9.70% to Rs 61.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24606 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17895 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd crashed 9.12% to Rs 161. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1690 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 876 shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd fell 8.89% to Rs 14.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62469 shares in the past one month.

TPL Plastech Ltd shed 8.71% to Rs 110.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1945 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5452 shares in the past one month.

