Bharat Dynamics gains after Q3 PAT soars 334% YoY to Rs 213 cr

-
ALSO READ
Yasho Industries standalone net profit rises 334.49% in the September 2021 quarter
Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 213.84% in the September 2021 quarter
Sensex drops 1024 pts, Nifty ends at 17,213.60; HDFC twins drag
ZEE, Adani Gas, Bharat Dynamics in focus
Bharat Dynamics spurts on signing contract for Konkurs anti-tank missiles for Indian Army
-
Bharat Dynamics rose 2.87% to Rs 472.65 after the company's net profit surged 333.54% to Rs 213.26 crore on 75.13% increase in total revenue from operations sales to Rs 803.90 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.Profit before tax (PBT) rose 335.57% to Rs 298.54 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Total expenses rose 26.96% year-on-year to Rs 540.02 crore in Q3 December 2021. Cost of raw material consumed increased 27.46% to Rs 316.59 crore.
The supply chain disruptions due to COVID pandemic had adversely impacted the production and sales during the last two quarters of this financial year and the preceding financial year. The easing of restrictions in movement of men and material have resulted in improved production and sales in third quarter of current financial year, the company said.
The firm's board declared an interim dividend Rs 7.30 per share for the Financial Year 2021-22. The company has fixed 24 February 2022 as record date for payment of interim dividend.
Bharat Dynamics is a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It makes guided missiles, underwater weapons, air-borne products and allied defence equipment for the Indian Armed Forces. The Government of India holds 74.93% stake in BDL.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU