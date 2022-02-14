Bharat Dynamics gains after Q3 PAT soars 334% YoY to Rs 213 cr

Bharat Dynamics rose 2.87% to Rs 472.65 after the company's net profit surged 333.54% to Rs 213.26 crore on 75.13% increase in total revenue from operations sales to Rs 803.90 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 335.57% to Rs 298.54 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Total expenses rose 26.96% year-on-year to Rs 540.02 crore in Q3 December 2021. Cost of raw material consumed increased 27.46% to Rs 316.59 crore.

The supply chain disruptions due to COVID pandemic had adversely impacted the production and sales during the last two quarters of this financial year and the preceding financial year. The easing of restrictions in movement of men and material have resulted in improved production and sales in third quarter of current financial year, the company said.

The firm's board declared an interim dividend Rs 7.30 per share for the Financial Year 2021-22. The company has fixed 24 February 2022 as record date for payment of interim dividend.

Bharat Dynamics is a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It makes guided missiles, underwater weapons, air-borne products and allied defence equipment for the Indian Armed Forces. The Government of India holds 74.93% stake in BDL.

