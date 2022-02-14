Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 768.69 points or 3.65% at 20301.11 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 7.46%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 5.92%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4.86%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 4.13%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.49%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 2.95%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.59%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.26%), NMDC Ltd (down 1.83%), and Coal India Ltd (down 1.35%).

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1207.06 or 2.08% at 56945.86.

The Nifty 50 index was down 380.7 points or 2.19% at 16994.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 783.25 points or 2.73% at 27908.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 227.65 points or 2.65% at 8368.63.

On BSE,711 shares were trading in green, 2765 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)