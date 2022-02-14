Adani Wilmar gains after Q3 PAT up 66% YoY

Adani Wilmar rose 1.27% to Rs 385.85 after the company reported 38% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 211 crore on a 41% increase in revenue to Rs 14,379 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Profit before tax in Q3 FY22 was Rs 306 crore, up 79% YoY.
Overall sales volume in Q3 FY22 stood at 1.26 MMT, up 6% QoQ. Food & FMCG vertical sale volume during the quarter was 0.17 MMT, up 36% QoQ.
The company added 5 new fortune mart stores. With this, the total Fortune Mart stores count is 18 spread across India.
Commenting on the quarterly results of the company, Angshu Mallick, managing director and CEO, Adani Wilmar, said, We have been able to continue our business performance in line with what we have been able to showcase in the recent past. As we go forward our focus will be to grow our food business so that it can contribute reasonably well in our overall basket.
Adani Wilmar (AWL), a joint venture between Adani Group of India and Wilmar Group of Singapore, is one of the largest consumer Food FMCG companies in India. The company has a diversified product portfolio offering most of the primary kitchen essentials including edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses, besan and sugar.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU