Ipca Lab slips after Q3 PAT declines 26% YoY to Rs 197 cr

Ipca Laboratories fell 1.86% to Rs 975.75 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 25.81% to Rs 196.96 crore on 1.48% increase in net sales to Rs 1430.47 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) fell 20.17% to Rs 260.66 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Total expenses rose 7.65% year-on-year to Rs 1182.74 crore in Q3 December 2021. Cost of raw material consumed rose 5.98% to Rs 417.04 crore.

EBITDA before forex gains declined 18% to Rs 310.83 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 21.53% in Q3 FY22 as against 6.47% in Q3 FY21. The company reported forex gain of Rs 9.91 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against forex gain of Rs 4.99 crore in Q3 December 2020.

Revenue from formulations business rose 4% YoY to Rs 992.77 crore. Indian formulations income rose 23% at Rs 645.27 crore.

Revenue from APIs business declined 12% to Rs 309.38 crore.

Ipca Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company with a strong thrust on exports which now account for 46% of company's income. Ipca is vertically integrated and produces finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)