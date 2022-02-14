Financials stocks slip

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 258.02 points or 3.11% at 8038.69 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, LIC Housing Finance Ltd (down 6.8%), Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (down 6.16%),BF Investment Ltd (down 5.86%),Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (down 5.58%),Religare Enterprises Ltd (down 5.39%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were VLS Finance Ltd (down 5.36%), Angel One Ltd (down 5.31%), Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd (down 5.25%), Share India Securities Ltd (down 5.24%), and Federal Bank Ltd (down 5.24%).

On the other hand, Capri Global Capital Ltd (up 3.84%), and Home First Finance Company India Ltd (up 0.29%) turned up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1207.06 or 2.08% at 56945.86.

The Nifty 50 index was down 380.7 points or 2.19% at 16994.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 783.25 points or 2.73% at 27908.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 227.65 points or 2.65% at 8368.63.

On BSE,711 shares were trading in green, 2765 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

