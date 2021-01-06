Bharat Dynamics jumps on order win

Bharat Dynamics rose 3.32% to Rs 356.70 after the company said it has bagged orders worth Rs 632.88 crore.

The company has received Konkurs-M ATGM order along with launchers and test equipment worth Rs 632.88 crore.

"The order book of the company now stands at around Rs 8100 crore, the company said in a BSE filing made before market hours today.

Bharat Dynamics manufactures defense equipment. The company offers ammunitions, counter measures dispensing, infra red interference indicators, and missile systems. It serves military and aerospace industries in India. As of 30 September 2020, the Government of India held 74.93% stake in the company.

The company's standalone net profit tanked 75.3% to Rs 26.25 crore on 62.6% slump in net sales to Rs 240.03 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

