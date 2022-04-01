Bharat Electronics advances after FY22 turnover rises 9% YoY to Rs 15,000 cr

Bharat Electronics (BEL) rose 2.02% to Rs 215.10 after the company achieved a turnover of about Rs 15,000 crore in FY22, increasing 8.55% as compared to its previous year's turnover of Rs 13,818 crore.

As per the regulatory filing, BEL had an order book of around Rs 57,000 crore as on 1 April 2022. In the year 2021-22, BEL secured orders worth approximately Rs 18,000 crore. BEL achieved export sales of around $32.26 million during FY22.

State-run BEL is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the Army, Navy and the Air Force. The Government of India held 51.14% stake in BEL as on 31 December 2021.

BEL's reported net profit jumped 114.3% to Rs 595.86 crore on 61.3% increase in net sales to Rs 3660.84 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

