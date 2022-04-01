Ashok Leyland firms up after total sales rise 17% YoY in March

Ashok Leyland rose 1.15% to Rs 118.60 after the company's total commercial vehicle (CV) sales rose 17% to 20,123 units in March 2022 as against 17,231 units in March 2021.

The company's total CV sales increased 37.29% last month from 14,657 units sold in February 2022.

While the total sales of medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) jumped 26% to 13,990 units, sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) were flat at 6,133 units in March 2022 over March 2021.

In the domestic market, the company sold 18,556 units of commercial vehicles in March 2022, up 18% compared with 15,761 units sold in the same period last year.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

On a consolidated basis, Ashok Leyland reported a net loss of Rs 121.56 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 14.24 crore in Q3 FY21. Net sales rose 11.79% to Rs 6,627.35 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)